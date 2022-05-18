YAKIMA, Wash. - The federally funded Women, Infant and Children's (WIC) program added 30 more types of formula to its list as many families struggled to find the select few.
Before the national baby formula recall in February, WIC only had ten types of formulas families could get vouchers for.
"I think we've been able to really minimize that [stress] by being able to switch to different types of formulas," said the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) WIC program supervisor, Gabrielle Frank.
Frank said some families go to multiple stores but still can't find any formula in stock.
"[They're] having to go to the store every few days because they only could find one can or the store only allowed them to buy two cans," said Frank.
From Yakima to Walla Walla, YVFWC serves more than 10,000 families. Frank said the program gives about ten formula vouchers to each family every month.
The national shortage should be fixed in a few weeks as the main manufacture reopens.
Do not dilute or make home-made formula, said Frank.
If you need baby formula now, call WIC to find a clinic near you at (855) 942-4622. More resources here.
