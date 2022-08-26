WHITE SWAN, Wash. -- A wind-driven brush fire started out as 100 acres then escalated to more than 1,000 in a few hours on Friday. The brush fire burned a few homeless encampments, but no injuries have been reported, said Yakima County Fire District 5.
Yakima County Emergency Management teams lifted all evacuation orders for the area. The brush fire is 70 percent contained. Multiple fire crews, three airplanes and a helicopter fought the brush fire.
Level three evacuations, go now, were in place for about two-and-a-half hours for North Medicine Valley Road and West Hawk Road. Some nearby residents said big brush fires aren't anything new.
"I'm pretty close, at least they're getting the fire out though so it's nothing to be worried about," said a freshmen at White Swan High School, Davaughn Paul.
Paul visited his grandma who lives on Medicine Valley road. He said his family was staying despite level three evacuation orders.
The White Swan Longhouse Church was open for evacuated residents.
"I love helping the people, that's why I do what I do," said a church member, Debra Coscello. "I wanted to open the home for everyone to come even through the night if their homes are too smoky."
She said the church will have food available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.