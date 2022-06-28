SELAH, Wash. -- Never-before gardener, Samantha Gifford, was willing to get her hands dirty if it meant saving money on produce at the grocery store. She said she struggled to buy produce and healthy foods for her family.
"You can go to the store and spend 100 dollars and only come home with two bags, and it's getting worse," said Gifford.
Gifford plans to open up her garden to the community. She said anyone from Selah, Yakima, Naches or the lower Valley can come to pick what they need during harvest.
"Financially, I might not be able to help somebody but if I can do something to help them in another way, I'm gonna do it," said Gifford.
Gifford planted all sorts of fruits and vegetables. From tomatoes, onions, watermelons and beans to corn, peppers and broccoli- she's got a lot of it.
Gifford said harvest may start as early as mid-July.
Join the Selah Neighbors Community Facebook group to know which days she plans to open her garden for U-Pick. Once she posts the dates, we'll update this article.
People can also get farm-fresh eggs for free.
"I'm going to the grocery store a few times a week for just a family of three because I can't afford a big shopping trip to Costco," said Gifford.
Gifford said she fears inflation isn't going away any time soon. She plans to grow and give produce year-round.
