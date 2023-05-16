YAKIMA, Wash. - The Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee is hosting a Women's Veteran Forum on Wednesday to help veterans and their families.
Community agencies and providers will present their services and how they can help veteran families.
"I want all women veterans - no matter whether you served a day, a month, a year or a lifetime - to know that you are a woman who served," said Shellie Willis with the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs. "I would love for all of our Women veterans to start to self-advocate and self-identify so that we know where you are and we can come and meet you where you are - let everyone know that you served, too - that's what I want to leave everyone with."
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, and will conclude at 12:30 p.m. The VFW Post 379 will host the forum with live streaming available on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.