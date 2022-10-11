YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Air Terminal Airport requested about 10 million dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Airport leaders are working with Yakima city council members to improve safety, add more airlines and ensure year-round travel.
The terminal was built in the 1950s and is in desperate need of an upgrade, said airport interim director Jaime Vera.
The airport is getting other federal funding to fully repair the main control tower by February, which is about nine months after the car crash, said Vera.
Vera said the budget will likely be approved. He said the airport would match the FAA funding.
"As we're recovering from this pandemic, we're really excited what new possibilities are out there for Yakima," said Vera.
Four million dollars would go toward building a new air terminal. Construction would be in phases to ensure it's still operational. Construction would likely start fall 2024.
The budget also includes two high-speed runway plows to ensure year-round travel, especially in the winter.
Vera said the new improvements would help bring in more businesses and keep the city's economy growing.
The airport is exploring sustainable and renewable energy options to shrink its carbon footprint within the next five years.
