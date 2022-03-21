YAKIMA, WA - Lisa Call helps save, fix, vaccinate, and re-home abandoned animals. Call worked with various animal rescue clinics, vets, and shelters over the years. Since the pandemic, she said she just can't re-home all of them as the numbers are too high.
"If we don't have fosters, can't tame them down, or have a place for them right away, we do, unfortunately, have to put them back where we trapped them from," said Call.
Call does, however, ensure the animal has food and water.
She calls this method 'TNR,' or Trap, Neuter, and Release. To re-home an animal at a shelter, they need to be fixed and vaccinated, said Call.
Call said the Yakima Humane Society Spay and Neuter clinic only has about five appointments a month for stray and feral animals. She said the appointment waiting list can have more than 100 people on it.
"It does impact quite a bit because we have all these animals that need [to get] spayed and nurtured right away and there's just not enough resources and appointments available," said Call.
A lot of clinics and vets are overwhelmed, but do their best to help me right away said Call.
Call said she understands not everyone can foster an animal but hopes people can donate supplies. She said she needs cat/dog food, cat litter, and puppy pads. To donate, message her on Facebook here, or call Yakima Valley Pet Rescue at (509) 248-3113.
People can also donate money toward her care credit card, which helps pay for vet bills. In emergencies, she said she pays out-of-pocket.
Call said she gets about 50 messages and calls about stray animals in need daily.
"Without all of their help and support, this wouldn't be all possible for us to save all these animals," said Call.
That's how she saved CoCo. She said she found him alone and practically starving.
"He has some injuries to him, his poor ribs were just showing so bad and people would see him out for days and days, even a week," said Call.
CoCo is about three years old. Call said he'll be up for adoption once he's fixed, vaccinated, and healed from his injuries.
"It's unfortunate that there's that many that need help but I'm glad I was there to help," said Call.
