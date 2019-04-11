OUTLOOK, WA – A 43-year-old Outlook man is dead after a domestic violence situation between himself and his 19-year-old son.
On April 10 at 11:00 am, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tomlinson Rd for a report of a person with a gunshot wound and a suicidal person.
Deputies arrived and found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Sunnyside Hospital and was being stabilized to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center when he succumbed to his injuries and died before liftoff.
The autopsy was performed Thursday and the dead man was identified as Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr of Outlook. He died from a gunshot wound.
A 19-year-old male family member was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail on domestic violence murder charges. He was identified as Benjamin Rodriguez from Outlook. The two people involved were father and son.
This investigation is in the preliminary stages with many questions left to be answered.