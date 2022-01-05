The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency issued a Stage One burn ban today for the entire Yakima County until further notice. The ban is due to deteriorating weather conditions and ventilation quality causing air pollution to build up.
A Stage One burn ban prohibits the use of uncertified solid fuel-burning devices, like wood stoves, fireplaces and inserts. Citizens may use certified wood-burning devices like wood or pellet stoves. Outdoor burning is prohibited. Violators may receive a civil penalty.
The Clean Air Agency will update their site as the ban goes on.