Yakima County Superior Court judge sentenced an Idaho man following his guilty plea for charges related to felony attempted child rape

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a Yakima County Superior Court judge sentenced an Idaho man to nearly five years in prison in second attempted child rape prosecution.
“We have held a second individual accountable for preying on children,” Ferguson said. “The work of law enforcement across the state to protect children is vital."
Benjamin Cool, a 27-year-old Nampa, Idaho man pleaded guilty on May 24 to one count of attempted child molestation in the second degree, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
When released from prison, Cool must register as a sex offender for 10 years.
The prosecution of Cool was one of six cases the Attorney General’s Office is handling from a November 2019 “Net Nanny” operation in Yakima.
Detectives posed online as minors offering sex, or, alternatively, as individuals offering minors for sex. They arrested 16 men when the men arrived at pre-arranged meeting locations.
On Nov. 18, 2019, Cool replied to an ad an undercover detective. During the text exchange, Cool asked for pictures of the girl and described what explicit acts he would do to her, including rape. He sent the undercover detective a photograph of himself holding up a box of condoms.
