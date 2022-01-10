Yakima county undergoing Stage One burn ban

YAKIMA - The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency is issuing a Stage 1 burn ban through all of Yakima County, going into effect at 10 this morning until further notice.
A Stage 1 burn ban prohibits uncertified solid fuel-burning devices like wood stoves, fireplaces and inserts. Certified wood-burning devices may be used. No outdoor burning is allowed and all violations are subject to civil penalty.
The Clean Air Agency cites that this is due to stagnant weather conditions and pollution buildup. The burn ban is subject to change.
Full press release from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency: