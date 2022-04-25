YAKIMA, Wash. - Robertson Elementary hosted an Hour of Code event to prepare students for the new science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) program next school year.
Students who learn computer science early are 17 percent more likely to enroll in college, according to a Code.org study.
Within the hour, K through fifth-grade students created virtual dance parties, remade favorite video games and some even won prizes.
"I have no doubt these kids are going to change the world someday so I'm excited to see it," said an event organizer and fifth-grade teacher, Shannon Reid.
67 million students are learning how to code for free. Just go to Code.org to sign up.
Reid said she recommends students practice coding for just ten or 15 minutes a day and throughout the summer.
"They really do spend a lot of time on screens so having this as an option is a better, healthy choice for them," said a parent, Crystal Bumpas.
Bumpas has a fifth-grader and a third-grader at Robertson Elementary School. She said she's happy the school has this opportunity for her kids.
"I'm just enjoying watching them learn," said Bumpas.
Reid said she's excited to make her STEAM class the favorite among her students.
"Kids have fun and they're learning how their world relates to what they're learning in the classroom," said Reid.
Reid said learning how to code is not easy so parents need to be supportive if their child gets discouraged.
"The earlier we can teach kids this, just like learning a language early on in life, the quicker they are going to pick these things up," said Reid.
Fifth-grader Olivia Jackson said she started learning how to code in second grade. She even made the dance party tutorial video to teach others.
"I really like helping out people with their code and giving them tips like, 'oh hey, if you do this, you can make it even more fun,'" said Jackson.
Jackson said she wants to be a teacher, like her mom, and possibly teach code.
