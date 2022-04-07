Yakima Fire Department responds to a duplex fire on Lincoln Ave. Wednesday morning

Yakima, WA - Fire crews from Yakima Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 4000 block of West Lincoln Ave. Wednesday morning.
YFD crews were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a carport attached to a duplex with smoke coming from the attic.
One occupant had evacuated the structure. Another occupant needed assistance from YFD to evacuate. Neither occupant sustained injuries.
The Red Cross assisted the occupants of the duplex.
The duplex is now estimated to be a $200,000 loss.
A total of 19 crews responded to the scene with assistance from the Yakima Police Department.
