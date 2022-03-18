YAKIMA, WA - Eisenhower high school drama students performed in the first musical the school has seen since the pandemic. Face masks no longer played a role in the show.
People can watch 'Urinetown the Musical' at 7 p.m. on Thursdays/Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays until March 26th.
The show is much better without masks, said the drama director Stephen Clark.
"It was really hard to make huge facial expressions and get good diction when you're wearing a mask because it just covers it up," said freshmen Rachel Lara.
She said she can now fully express her role and confidently sing.
Senior, Kieran Boler, said he's most excited to perform for a full audience. The auditorium no longer has a capacity limit.
"[It's] the energy of just having people back in here," said Clark, "it helps [students] feel the pay off of all the work that they've done."
In the musical, people have to pay to use the restroom, which becomes a battle between the rich and poor.
"I think people are going to have a great time, it's really interactive, the jokes are really funny," said junior Katie Suhm.
The drama production team of about 100 students practiced every day after school for four months. They made the stage set themselves on the weekends.
