YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state, said YWCA executive director, Cheri Kilty. West Valley High School students wanted to raise money and awareness.
"It churns my stomach a little bit knowing that there are people out there struggling," said senior, Reese Groth.
Over the last three years, the RAMS on the Red Carpet campaign raised more than 6,000 dollars for the YWCA. The group of 21 students took over a local pub to raise more money before the end of the school year.
From 4 to 8 p.m. people donated one dollar with every drink they bought at the Public House of Yakima.
The YWCA taught students what a healthy relationship looks like and how to help others in unhealthy ones.
"I personally know people that have been affected by [domestic violence] and [the YWCA is] a very important organization to support," said Groth.
Students also learned the importance of self-empowerment and empowering others.
"I think just knowing that if I have people that are there for me and support me, I can do anything in life," said junior, Havana Alexander.
The Yakima YWCA has an emergency and long-term shelters for men and women. Help is available 24/7 by calling (509) 248-7796.
"The funds will be used in our domestic violence program to help some families that come stay with us when home isn't a safe place to be," said Kilty.
Co-advisor, Kristin Johnson, said she's so proud of her students for all their hard work. She said she hopes this campaign becomes an annual tradition for the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.