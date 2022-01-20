YAKIMA – Due to several COVID-19 cases across the staff, the Yakima Humane Society announced this afternoon that they would immediately close for the next five days. Reopening is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon.
“While the closure is not ideal, I have the best interest of my staff and animals at heart,” said Executive Director Sherri Haga. “The closure will allow us to continue to give the care needed to our shelter animals and allow those affected by COVID time to rest and heal up.”
In the meantime, there will be no adoptions except for those who had completed an online application and scheduled an appointment with a staff member.