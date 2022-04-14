YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police Department have arrested the man suspected in the kidnapping and molestation of a 6-year-old girl.
YPD arrested the man yesterday afternoon on his way home.
The 6-year-old girl went missing around 3 p.m. on April 6. YPD patrol sergeant found the girl walking on the 900 block of N. 4th St. around 7:45 p.m. the same day.
YPD patrol sergeant says talking with the little girl made it clear she may have been picked up by a stranger and assaulted.
Detectives from the YPD Special Assault Unit were notified and took over the investigation.
YPDSAU sent the evidence they gathered to Washington State Patrol Criminal Laboratory in Vancouver, Wash.
YPD asked neighbors and the public for any information they had about who picked up the little girl.
YPD received a video of a car driving erratically in the area where the girl was found.
Detectives traced the car back to a man who lives in the 1200 block of South 9th Ave. in Yakima.
Detectives followed the suspect as he drove around yesterday morning near Hoover Elementary School.
WSP Criminal Laboratory confirmed the DNA from the evidence is the suspect they were following, giving them probable cause to make an arrest.
YPD arrested the man yesterday afternoon.
The suspect will appear in Yakima Superior Court for a preliminary hearing today at 1:30 p.m.
YPD is not releasing his name until he appears in court.
