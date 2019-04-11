YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager who is missing.
Jonathan “Jack” Roberts, who is 15 years old and described as approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighing about 175 pounds, was last seen on Tuesday, April 9 at about 8:00 p.m. near Franklin Park in Yakima. He is without important medication, which could be detrimental to his well being and safety.
Anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1.