Yakima Police need help finding the suspect in an armed robbery at Delaney's Lost Sock Laundromat

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, February 22nd, at Delaney's Lost Sock Laundromat next to the Yakima City Fire Department on E. D Street and N. 1st Avenue.
Police said a woman working at the laundromat called 9-1-1 at 10:34 pm saying a man came up behind her with a gun and demanded she opened the cash register. The suspect had a blue bandana over his face and was wearing a black jacket carrying a silver pistol. When police arrived the woman was crying, shaking and having trouble breathing. She told police the suspect grabbed the cash and fled out of the laundromat.
If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the YPD at 509-575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
