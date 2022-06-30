Yakima Pride extends month's celebration with an inclusive dance party July 1st

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Pride teamed up with The Seasons Gallery & Bistro to put together an inclusive dance party July 1st. Doors open at 9 p.m., Yakima Pride said to arrive early to ensure a seat.
The party features drag performances by Antia BigDee, Victoria Demizer, and Genesis Storm with a night filled with music, dancing and drinks.
A portion of the nights proceeds will be donated to The Space, a resource for LGBTQ Youth in Yakima County.
$5 COVER // 18+ ENTER // 21+ DRINK WITH ID
The Seasons Gallery & Bistro is located at 101 N Naches Ave.
