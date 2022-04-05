YAKIMA, WA - Yakima city council members unanimously voted to pass the redistricting plan to even out the number of people in each district. Multiple city council members said they will better represent the near 50 percent Latino population.
Redistricting will provide more opportunities for Latinos to get involved in local government, said city mayor Janice Deccio.
"[They have a better chance] of getting representation for the issues that are important to them," said Deccio.
Redistricting creates a third minority-majority district, which has more Latinos of voting age than any other group of people.
"If there are more of like-communities, they have a better chance of winning an election," said Deccio.
District 4 will be the third minority-majority district in Yakima after Districts 1 and 2.
Kenton Gartell said he lives in District 1. He said he doesn't believe redistricting the city will better serve his mixed Hispanic household.
"All [they're] doing is diluting the Hispanic vote that already doesn't really vote, which is sad because they should vote," said Gartrell.
Yakima city council members plan to finalize their vote at the next meeting on April 16th.
