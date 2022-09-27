YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Police officers said a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night. The gunshot victim is recovering at Yakima Memorial Hospital and is said to be okay.
Officers said the initial call for gunshots came in just before 9 p.m.. They said they found the gunshot victim on the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue.
Darion Stanelle said he saw the man get shot in the back and leg and then dropped to the ground in disbelief.
"It's scary to see that, even somebody that could not be wrapped up in that lifestyle can get dragged into that lifestyle just as easily as walking across the street," said Stanelle.
"It was just silence and then I saw the back window roll down then I heard gunshots... they let off at least 20 rounds," said Stanelle.
Yakima Police officers said they don't know if this shooting is gang-related. Officers got witness reports and video evidence and left the scene about an hour later.
