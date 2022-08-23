YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima School District (YSD) students with outdated immunizations could start school late and even be excluded from classes or activities, said the district's Health and Wellness Program Supervisor, Lanea Cate.
"They would need to be excluded for their own safety," said Cate.
Cate said the exclusion would help decrease exposures for those more vulnerable students and prevent an outbreak.
"Schools are like a big petri dish; they're places where kids can come and just one can create a big infection," said a Yakima Valley Memorial Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Tanny Davenport.
YSD students need to be up to date on seven immunizations, including tetanus, measles and chickenpox, according to its website. The COVD-19 vaccine is not a requirement.
Yakima Neighborhood Health staff helped more than 30 families the day before school started. The pop-up clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 331 North First Street on August 24th.
25 million children lack basic immunizations in 2021, the highest number since 2009, according to the World Health Organization.
"It makes me sad," said Dr. Davenport. "I came into this profession to help people, to help people be as healthy as they could be."
Cate said YSD has one of the highest immunization rates in the state with less than one percent of exemptions.
"It kind of, kinds of a point of pride," said Cate.
A mother of nine thanks the pop-up clinic for ensuring her kids are ready to start school on time.
"It's really making my life easier because I don't have to worry about going to the clinic and wait for them to call my name," said Katie Cortes with nine children in the YSD.
Cortes said the clinic helped her check a few things off her busy to-do list.
"She's got a job and then she has to take my sisters to school and take them back home," said one of her sons, Jeremiah.
Dr. Davenport said immunizations help protect people from diseases and long-term health effects.
