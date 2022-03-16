Yakima School District is hosting a memorial for the 16-year-old victim in Tuesday's shooting

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District has arranged a memorial service for Shawn Dwight Tolbert, the 16-year-old student who was shot and killed in the parking lot by Zaepfel Stadium after school.
The memorial will be held in the parking lot of Yakima's Online School Building, 1120 S 18th st., Starting March 16th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, March 17th from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and March 18th from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.
"We are deeply saddened by the recent updates we shared about the 16-year-old Yakima Online student who was a victim in the shooting at Zaepfel Stadium yesterday afternoon," said the Yakima School District on social media.
