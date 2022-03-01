Yakima School District opens registration for Kindergarten

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District (YSD) is opening registration for their Kindergarten classes starting March 1st, 2022, for eligible kids within the District's boundaries.
If your child will be five on or before August 31, 2022, Yakima School District encourages contacting your neighborhood boundary school for registration now.
To register, parents and guardians must complete an enrollment packet that can be picked up at any elementary school or the Student & Family Center located at 105 N 4th Ave. The enrollment packet must include proof of address (a utility bill within the month), age documentation (birth certificate or hospital records), and immunization records. More information about enrollment can be found at www.ysd7.org/kinder.
Please see the following registration event dates by elementary school:
(All events are 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM)
- Adams: April 14
- Barge-Lincoln: March 7
- Garfield: March 8
- Gilbert: March 10
- Hoover: March 14
- McClure: March 15
- McKinley: March 17
- MLK Jr.: March 21
- Nob Hill: March 22
- Ridgeview: March 24
- Robertson: March 28
- Roosevelt: March 29
- Whitney: March 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.