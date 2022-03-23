Yakima Valley College selects a new Women's Head Soccer Coach

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley College has selected Josh Vega as the new Women’s Head Soccer Coach for the Yaks and will begin his duties immediately.
“I’m very honored to be named the head women’s soccer coach at YVC and can’t wait to get to work,” said Vega. “I think the program is in a solid place and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the talented players already in place. I look forward helping grow the program to the next level as we strive to play a competitive and entertaining brand of soccer that our community can be proud of and enjoy.”
Yakima Valley College continued to say Vega, a Yakima native, brings with him an extensive background of successful soccer coaching experience at the semi-professional, high school and club levels. He currently holds a United States Soccer Federation “D” Coaching License and is in the process of completing coursework for his USSF “C” Coaching License.
Following a thorough hiring process, YVC Director of Athletics Ray Funk said he believes Vega is the right individual to lead the program into the future.
“Josh has a solid, well-rounded resume full of successful coaching and administrative experiences. He has a clear vision for developing teams and growing programs,” Funk said. “His club experiences provide him with a unique network to not only attract quality student-athletes locally, but also from across the region, state and western United States.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.