Yakima Valley Community College joins national #CCMonth campaign

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Valley College announced today that it will join #CCMonth, a month-long grassroots education and stigma-busting campaign coordinated by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).
The primary goals of #CCmonth are to improve awareness of the economic, academic and equity advantages of attending community colleges, and to bust longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public two-year colleges.
At YVC 84% of the study body are the first in their family to attend college, while 73% are from low-income households and 83% receive grants, scholarships or other types of aid.
Community colleges guarantee fair admissions for all students. They offer supports for adult students who have to work to support their families. And without community colleges, many American students would not be able to access higher education at all.
Learn more about YVC’s academic programs.
