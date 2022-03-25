Yakima Valley Memorial’s COVID Assessment and Treatment Clinic is now closed

YAKIMA, WA — As the Omicron surge subsides, Yakima Valley Memorial’s COVID Assessment and Treatment (CAAT) Clinic is closed, effective immediately.
At the peak of the surge, the clinic was treating many patients each day, but that number dropped into the single digits most days. The CAAT clinic was one of the first clinics in Yakima County to offer monoclonal antibody treatment. This clinic was the only place in Yakima County that treated COVID patients exclusively, and its providers have helped patients who traveled there from as far away as Olympia.
Memorial will continue to offer assessment and treatment to COVID patients at Pacific Crest Family Medicine at 311 S. 72nd Ave. The phone number is 509-225-4669. Clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Call for an appointment or schedule online.
