YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Trolleys (YVT) are coming back with its first ride Saturday, May 28th. The first trolley on the Selah line will leave the YVT yard at 10 a.m. at the corner of south third avenue and pine street.
Every Saturday, Sunday and holiday, Selah line trolley rides are at noon and 2 p.m. and the pine street rides are about every hour.
Each Selah line trolley will take a brief stop at Selah Trolley Park located just south of Pleasant Ave on S 1st Street in Selah.
Fares are 12 dollars for adults, 8 dollars for children 12 and under and 8 dollars for those who are 60 and older. Children two and under are free if they ride on a rider's lap.
Private Charters & Rentals are available at any time of the year.
The 2022 operating season begins this Saturday and ends on Sunday, September 25th.
