Yakima Valley Trolleys are preparing for the 2022 season

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Valley Trolleys will have crews working on Saturday and Sunday to prepare for the 2022 operating season.
Work crews will be doing trackwork on Pine St. between S 6th Ave. and S 3rd Ave.
Crews will be doing maintenance on the trolley in that area.
The work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
After maintenance is finished, the trolley will be making test runs on Pine St.
Yakima Valley Trolley's Facebook page asks that you use caution when going through the area.
The trolley season begins on May 27th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.