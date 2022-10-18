ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- The Kittitas County Public Health Department gave APOYO or Allied People Offering Year-round Outreach 22,250 dollars. APOYO can now help sixth through tenth graders exercise, learn a new sport and meet friends three days a week. Sign up for free here.
"You don't become unfit and sit on the couch all day and you can come here and like play," said one Morgan Middle School student Naima.
"You get to be really active, you get to play a bunch of fun games...[it's] really good to be outside and get some fresh air," said another Morgan Middle School student Jeremiah.
Kids get to play a different sport every two weeks through March. The youth sports club also partners with Garage Studio Fitness for group classes every week.
"It makes me really happy because I wish there was a program like this when I was their age, I really enjoy how welcoming this is," said program co-director, Fatima Andraca.
APOYO also gives free clothes and food to families in need Wednesdays and Saturdays. Andraca said they gear more toward the local Latino community.
"I was glad I was given the opportunity to start this program and be able to basically build it from the ground up because APOYO has never done something like this before," said program co-director, Jesus Erasto.
