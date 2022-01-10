YVC announces new agriculture Bachelor's degree

YAKIMA - Yakima Valley College will begin offering a Bachelor of Applied Science in Agricultural Sciences this coming fall. The degree is an addition to the growing list of agricultural programs at the community college. Students can apply for the program between March 1-31 to enter the program’s first classes this September.
The program will be offered at both the Yakima and Grandview campuses, which is meant to offer regional agricultural students a chance to earn a Bachelor’s while remaining close to home.
The degree will go over strategic operations, harvest technology, soil health, plant physiology, pest management and other topics that build on the existing curriculum. There is an option for hybrid learning, combining both in-person and online teaching methods, allowing students to have class only once or twice a week. Regardless, each course will integrate hands-on learning techniques.
Full-time students with an Associate’s will be able to complete the program in two years. The YVC Agriculture Department developed the degree and curriculum over several years. The hope was to curtail effects of the region’s oncoming high agricultural retirement rate, due to over a third of Yakima agricultural producers being older than 65.