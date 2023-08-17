YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College's College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) is now accepting applications.
CAMP is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
CAMP provides support to migrant or seasonal farmworkers to complete their first year of college.
Students will receive up to $2,000 and free tutoring.
To be eligible students must meet one of the following criteria:
- They or an immediate family member must have worked as a seasonal farm worker for at least 75 days within the last two years.
- They have been eligible for the Title 1C Migrant Education Program (MEP)
- Has qualified for Workforce Investment Act 167 Program (WIA 167)
“CAMP is incredibly successful in opening a pathway to higher education for the migrant farmworker community,” said Marivy Vasquez, director of CAMP at YVC.
Students can apply online.
