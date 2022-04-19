YAKIMA, WASH. -
UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department has identified the two officers involved in this shooting that shot their firearm. This includes Sergeant Eric Jones, with YPD for six years and Officer Les Henderson, with YPD for four and a half years.
The incident is still being investigated.
UPDATE: April 19, 12:19 p.m. -
Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit has named the suspect in the officer-involved shooting Saturday.
YVSIU says 27-year-old Jose Trinidad Dealba is arrested for multiple felony warrants including three counts of first degree assault, first degree possession of a firearm, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Dealba is currently at Harborview Medical clinic in serious but stable condition.
The previous story is below.
At approximately 5:35 pm, Yakima Police Officers located and adult male wanted for felony domestic violence charges. The suspect began to flee from officers on foot in the area of N18th Ave. and Jerome.
According to YPD, the suspect was armed with a firearm and threatened officers.
Officers found the suspect who was wanted for felony assault charges, walking in the 800 block of N. 20th Ave.
YPD officers say they chased the person wanted for felonies to the 1800 block of Jerome Ave.
Officers say the suspect waved a handgun at them during the foot chase.
The person pointed the gun at the officers.
YPD says two officers discharged their firearms in the officer-involved shooting, hitting the suspect.
The suspect was treated at the scene by officers and later transported to the hospital.
The scene was then secured by officers and turned over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU).
No YPD officers were injured during this shooting. The suspect that is shot does not have life threatening injuries.
All officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the YVSIU investigation, per standard protocol.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the YVSIU members listed below:
- Lt. Stace McKinley
Union Gap Police Department
(509) 248-0430
- Sgt. Steve Reeves
Washington State Patrol
(509) 201-0093
