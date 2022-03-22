YAKIMA, WA - Mama Corie's Kitchen is best known for its 'Zombie Dogs,' which has a beef hot dog and melted cheese with a little spice. 

"It is a twist on a cheese zombie," said owner Corie Ratliff.

She said the Zombie Dog dough is made fresh every day. They also have Cheese Zombies and pizza.

Ratliff said she's proud to be a business owner. 

"I'm carrying on that my mom set me with from the very beginning, who owned a small café in Yakima, so I just wanted to carry on the legacy," said Ratliff. 

Ratliff said she had a lot of community support since opening in November. 

To further support, Ratliff said she's looking for volunteers to help put on free movie/game nights at the restaurant. Message her on Facebook if interested. 

At the restaurant, people can buy locally-made art, candles, honey, and more. 