YAKIMA, WA - Mama Corie's Kitchen is best known for its 'Zombie Dogs,' which has a beef hot dog and melted cheese with a little spice.
"It is a twist on a cheese zombie," said owner Corie Ratliff.
She said the Zombie Dog dough is made fresh every day. They also have Cheese Zombies and pizza.
Ratliff said she's proud to be a business owner.
"I'm carrying on that my mom set me with from the very beginning, who owned a small café in Yakima, so I just wanted to carry on the legacy," said Ratliff.
Ratliff said she had a lot of community support since opening in November.
To further support, Ratliff said she's looking for volunteers to help put on free movie/game nights at the restaurant. Message her on Facebook if interested.
At the restaurant, people can buy locally-made art, candles, honey, and more.
