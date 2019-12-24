Merry Christmas Eve everyone!
Quiet weather, but we will need to watch out for some late night/early morning freezing fog, highs in the mid 30s-near 40s. Clear night tonight with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s, great weather for Santa and his reindeer!
A weak disturbance on Christmas morning may produce a few flurries or sprinkles, but overall mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 30s.
Our quiet weather continues Thursday-Saturday with areas of late night/morning freezing fog and chilly highs in the mid-upper 30s.
Models are hinting as a stronger system arriving Sunday with a chance for some light snow, highs in the low-mid 30s. But stay tuned for that.
Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!