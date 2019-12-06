Break out those rain jackets heading into the weekend!
A large area of low pressure will move in overnight tonight, bringing valley rain and mountain snow from Washington to Southern California. 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected above 3500 ft and 7-12" above 4000 ft from tonight in the Cascades and Blues.
A slight chance for a leftover shower Sunday morning along and to the east of Hwy 395 as the upper level trough pushes east. The Blues could see some light snow accumulation as snow levels fall to around 3,500 ft. Highs this weekend in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
High pressure returns early next week with another round of fog and low clouds developing under an inversion. Highs drop into the 30s and lows in the 20s.