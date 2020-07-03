WASHINGTON - The Northwest Athletic Conference released a return to play protocol to its member schools in mid- June. In response to both Safe Start Washington and the issued Color-Phase NWAC protocols, Yakima Valley College made the decision to cancel fall sport activities.
Part of that decision was based on the Return to Play Protocols the Northwest Athletic Conference issued last month. In addition to complying with state guidelines, NWAC member schools have to abide by a color phase approach.
The different phases range from a grey re-entry plan and red limited group practice with each recommended to last two weeks for a month total. From there, they can move into yellow with modified team practices and green into games. Even in blue, the NWAC is recommending spectator modifications.
"The college has been conservative and cautious with their approach," said YVC Athletic Director Ray Funk, "so health and safety is pretty paramount with their approach."
With Yakima still being in Phase 1 and all fall classes being virtual, it's hard for YVC to ask around 60% of their athletic population to move into the mecca of the Coronavirus.
"In a typical year, around 60% of our athletes are from outside the area, and so they have arrange living situations," said Funk. "and our dormitory plan for the fall isn't finalized yet either, so we have all these moving parts, so we just thought the fairest thing to do when you take into account, our county is still in Phase 1, the fairest thing to do for our athletes is to cancel fall sports."
Meanwhile down Highway 82, Columbia Basin College has a very different situation:
Scott Rogers, Columbia Basin College Athletic Director, said, "Our position is that if we can have students on campus, which we have since May 11th, that if we can do those things that don't lend themselves to remote learning and do them safely, that we can also do that with athletics."
"Regardless of what the return to play protocol is," said Rogers, "we think it's much large than the games we play. It's about engaging and supporting the well-being for this specific cohort. For us, it happens to be athletics. Anything that we can do to help them return to normal, stability, and relationships with their teammates is a positive thing."
Despite the NWAC's final decision on fall athletics, CBC's goal is to provide a sense of normalcy.
YVC may be the first of many to cancel fall athletics, or they could be the only ones not playing. It's impossible to know at this time. The NWAC willl make the final call after getting feedback from all member schools. The season could be delayed, canceled, or there's even discussions of pushing the season back to another quarter.